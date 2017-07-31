What a week and a half for Anthony Scaramucci, who is gone but not likely to be forgotten.

In what must be a record for a lifestyle roller-coaster, President Donald Trump fired his White House communications director on the recommendation of his new chief-of-staff, John Kelly, The New York Times reported. He's the latest in a string of White House officials who have been fired or quit during Trump's early tenure.

He left quite an impression.

July 21: The investment banker with the splashy suits is hired; Press Secretary Sean Spicer purportedly resigned as a result.

July 27: Scaramucci unleashes a profanity-filled tirade in an interview with The New Yorker against then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, whom he called a “paranoid schizophrenic.”

July 28: Trump announces that Priebus has been replaced by Kelly, who had been appointed as secretary for Homeland Security.

July 28: The New York Post reports that Scaramucci’s wife, Deidre Ball, filed for divorce because of his “naked political ambition.” She apparently filed for divorce in early July, when she was nine months pregnant. She gave birth on July 24. Scaramucci sends a text message of “congratulations” while appearing with Trump at the Boy Scout national meeting in West Virginia.

July 31: Kelly, on his first day on the job, reportedly orders Scaramucci’s firing.

The White House confirmed Scaramucci’s ouster with this statement.

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director. Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

While the initial reports drew laughs across Twitter, Daily Beast's Sam Stein was quick to tweet that this isn't all a laughing matter: "In all seriousness, this is a sad story. Not a laugher. Guy sold his company, divorced his wife, didn’t see his kid's birth, for…. this."

