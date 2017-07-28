17 Things You May Not Know About Anthony Scaramucci
Other than his affinity for F-bombs, fancy suits, hair products and a blunt, take-no-prisoners brashness reminiscent of his boss, Anthony “the Mooch” Scaramucci is mainly a mystery to most people.
President Donald Trump’s new director of communications made his debut on the world stage with a splash of dirty water, raking White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus over the coals to a reporter and labeling the White House chief of staff a bleeping leaker.
Here are 17 things you may or may not know about the man, the myth, the Mooch.
- He supports gay marriage and strict gun control.
- He contributed to the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama in 2008 and Hillary Clinton in 2007. He was co-finance chairman of GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012.
- In September 2010, he asked Obama at a CNBC Town Hall meeting when he was going to "stop whacking Wall Street like a piñata."
- He was one of three New York Mets fans who paid $365,000 for catcher Mike Piazza's jersey from the Sept. 21, 2001, game against the Atlanta Braves, the first pro baseball game played in New York following the 9/11 attacks. Piazza hit the game-winning homer.
- He began his career as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, where he worked from 1989 to 1996.
- His first year at Goldman, he was fired for doing a lousy job, then was rehired two months later.
- In 2005, Scaramucci founded SkyBridge Capital, a global alternative investment firm.
- He’s written three books on how to get rich.
- He was born into an Italian-American, Roman Catholic family on January 6, 1964, on Long Island, New York.
- His father was a construction worker.
- He was student council president in high school, got an economics degree at Tufts University and a law degree from Harvard Law.
- He lives in Manhasset, New York, with his wife, Deidre, who works in investor relations for SkyBridge Capital, and their son, Anthony, Jr.
- He was the host of the television show "Wall Street Week" and as a contributor to Fox News.
- He was one of the figures named in a CNN investigative piece that connected him to a $10 billion Russian investment fund. CNN retracted story and three reporters resigned.
- For many years he hosted a conference and extravagant party in Las Vegas for hedge funds called SALT, which has been attended by the likes of Will Smith, Bill Clinton, Kobe Bryant and Al Pacino.
- During the presidential campaign, he called Trump a “hack.” "He's got a big mouth," Scaramucci said at the time. "You're an inherited money dude from Queens County. Bring it, Donald."
- At a press briefing after being named White House communications director, Scaramucci apologized.
