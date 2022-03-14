Grant Hill Has Made More Money After His NBA Career Than He Did While Playing: Here's How
Grant Hill, a former Duke University superstar, played 18 seasons in the NBA, making the All-Star game seven times. Hill earned more than $100 million in his playing career, but has made even more in retirement, CNBC outlined in a recent interview.
Hill believes in “hard assets,” and began investing in real estate in Florida in 2000 while he was with the Orlando Magic. Since then, Hill has gotten even more involved in real estate, as well as adding other assets into his portfolio, including sports teams and Black art.
“There’s been great fortunes that have developed through real estate, and it’s a part of allocating assets,” Hill told CNBC. “I think it’s a safe bet, but I also think a profitable bet, compared to some of these sorts of new digital currencies that exist.”
Here are the different investments in Hill’s portfolio:
- Multi-family homes in Central Florida
- $5-billion Atlanta development with CIM Group
- Partial ownership of the Atlanta Hawks
- Investor in NBA’s Africa business
- Black art pieces by artists like Romare Bearden, Elizabeth Catlett, painter Norman Lewis and Hank Willis Thomas
In addition to his investments, Hill is a board member for Phillips’ razors from Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB). Hill also works as an analyst for Turner Sports.
Photo: Courtesy of Keith Allison, Wikimedia Commons
