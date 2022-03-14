 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Grant Hill Has Made More Money After His NBA Career Than He Did While Playing: Here's How
Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 5:13pm   Comments
Share:
Grant Hill Has Made More Money After His NBA Career Than He Did While Playing: Here's How

Grant Hill, a former Duke University superstar, played 18 seasons in the NBA, making the All-Star game seven times. Hill earned more than $100 million in his playing career, but has made even more in retirement, CNBC outlined in a recent interview.

Hill believes in “hard assets,” and began investing in real estate in Florida in 2000 while he was with the Orlando Magic. Since then, Hill has gotten even more involved in real estate, as well as adding other assets into his portfolio, including sports teams and Black art. 

“There’s been great fortunes that have developed through real estate, and it’s a part of allocating assets,” Hill told CNBC. “I think it’s a safe bet, but I also think a profitable bet, compared to some of these sorts of new digital currencies that exist.”

Here are the different investments in Hill’s portfolio: 

  • Multi-family homes in Central Florida 
  • $5-billion Atlanta development with CIM Group 
  • Partial ownership of the Atlanta Hawks 
  • Investor in NBA’s Africa business
  • Black art pieces by artists like Romare Bearden, Elizabeth Catlett, painter Norman Lewis and Hank Willis Thomas

In addition to his investments, Hill is a board member for Phillips’ razors from Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB).  Hill also works as an analyst for Turner Sports. 

Photo: Courtesy of Keith Allison, Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPB + PHG)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2022
Looking Into Campbell Soup's Return On Invested Capital
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Dips 12%; Cricut Shares Plunge
Campbell Soup's Q2 Top-Line Misses Consensus, Expects Improvement In 2H Performance
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Surges 375 Points; Bumble Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Dow Jumps Over 600 Points
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elizabeth Catlett Grant Hill Hank Willis Thomas Norman LewisMovers & Shakers Sports Success Stories General