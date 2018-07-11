Market Overview

Jason's Picks: Bushnell H2O Waterproof/Fogproof Roof Prism Binocular
Jason Raznick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2018 1:32pm   Comments
Each weekday, Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO and founder, picks the best electronics and gadget deals on the internet. Today, you'll find Bushnell H2O Waterproof/Fogproof Roof Prism Binocular. Check here for the rest of today's deals.

Bushnell H2O Waterproof/Fogproof Roof Prism Binocular$165.95 now $83.40 plus free shipping

Source: Amazon.com

Everyone needs a set of quality binoculars. You can finally score your pair of waterproof Bushnell binoculars. With grip for ideal usage, these binoculars are no joke when you get a crystal-clear view from 1,000 yards away. A large centered focus knobs makes it easier than ever to use. Snag them on Amazon for $83.50 today.

