Jason's Picks: Urbanears Stadion Active Wireless Bluetooth Headset

Today, you'll find Urbanears Stadion Active Wireless Bluetooth Headset.

Since Apple Airpods are priced at nearly $160, many are in search of durable headphones while working out. Coupled with a seven-hour battery life, silicone coils make for a comfortable fit while on the move. Normally priced at $100, the headset by Urbanears is 20 percent off on Amazon, priced at $79.95. Great buy.