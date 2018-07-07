Jason's Picks: $300 Off KEF Q100 Bookshelf Loudspeakers

Every week day, Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO and founder, finds the best electronics and gadget deals on the internet. Today, you'll find some KEF Loudspeakers. Check here for the rest of today's deals.

Source: Amazon.com

You’ll save a whopping $300 dollars if you purchase the KEF Q100 Bookshelf Loudspeakers today on Amazon. They’re originally priced at $539.00 but are on sale for $249.00 and qualify for free shipping. The speakers can handle frequencies between 49Hz to 40Hz, have a balanced stereo imagine, and are perfect for your home theater for movie nights or for your living room hanging with friends.