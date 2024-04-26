Jim Cramer Weighs In Ahead Of Apple, Amazon, Eli Lilly Earnings: 'We Have To Run Such A Ridiculous Gauntlet Next Week'

Loading... Loading...

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” has outlined the key events that investors should keep an eye on in the upcoming week.

What Happened: Cramer highlighted the significant events scheduled for the week, including earnings reports from Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, and Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, reported CNBC on Friday.

He also spoke about the importance of the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday and the employment figures from the Department of Labor on Friday.

The Mad Money host expressed his concerns about the economy, stating, “We have to run such a ridiculous gauntlet next week that I have no idea how it'll play out.” Adding, “But I do think the economy's getting weaker — I just hope the Federal Reserve has noticed.”

On Monday, SoFi and Domino’s Pizza will report their earnings. Tuesday will see reports from Eli Lilly, McDonald’s, Amazon, and Starbucks. Wednesday will feature reports from CVS, Pfizer, Wingstop, Carvana, and Marriott, as well as the Fed’s rate announcement.

Cramer said Eli Lilly’s outcomes will offer clarity on the sales performance of the company’s weight loss and diabetes drug, along with further details on the potential approval timeline for its Alzheimer’s treatment by the Food and Drug Administration.

On Thursday, Apple is set to release its report, with Cramer highlighting significant investor skepticism toward the Big Tech firm. He pointed out that Apple’s collaboration with Nvidia, facilitating enterprise applications for the Vision Pro, could potentially bolster the stock.

Why It Matters: On Thursday, Cramer criticized the disproportionate coverage of Apple’s struggles compared to the successes of Google and Microsoft. He pointed out that while Apple’s challenges with antitrust regulations and declining iPhone sales in China received major attention, the remarkable quarterly results of Google and Microsoft barely made the news.

He has previously also expressed skepticism about the post-earnings rally of Tesla and Boeing, stating that it “smacks of fiction not fact.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr