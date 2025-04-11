April 11, 2025 2:47 PM 2 min read

US-China Trade Tensions Poses Risk To Merit Medical's $150 Million Revenue From China

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Merit Medical Systems Inc. MMSI is scheduled to release its first quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents and sales of $352.82 million, as per data on Benzinga Pro.

Merit develops, manufactures and distributes proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy.

Barrington Research writes that in 2024, about 41% of Merit Medical’s revenue of $1.36 billion was generated outside of the U.S., and about 11% of Merit Medical’s 2024 revenue was generated in China.

Also Read: Stellantis Q1 Shipments Decline 9%, but Gains in South America and EU Offer Relief

Analyst Michael Petusky also highlights the company’s several manufacturing and packaging facilities outside of the U.S., including in Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, France, The Netherlands and Singapore — along with U.S.-based manufacturing and packaging in Utah, Texas, Virginia and Minnesota.

Petusky believes most of the products Merit makes in Mexico — its most important international facility — are protected by the USMCA trade agreement, which is still in effect. Thus, the company is shielded from recent U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods.

The analyst maintains the outperform rating and price target of $111.

But the growing trade tensions between the U.S. and China pose a serious risk to Merit’s $150 million revenue from China.

While it seems unlikely that tariffs over 100% will last long between the world’s two biggest economies, if they do, it would significantly affect Merit’s financial outlook for the rest of 2025 and beyond, including its long-term growth plans.

Merit Medical forecasts fiscal year 2025 revenue of $1.47 billion-$1.49 billion versus a consensus of $1.477 billion. The company estimates Adjusted EPS of $3.58-$3.70 versus the consensus of $3.74.

Continued Growth Initiatives covers the 2024-2026 timeframe, and key goals include 5%-7% annual organic revenue growth, $400 million in aggregate free cash flow, and a minimum of 200 bps points of adjusted operating margin improvement to at least 20% by the end of the long-range plan.

MMSI Price Action: Merit Medical Systems stock is up 0.16% at $91.69 at publication Friday.

Read Next:

Photo: New Africa via Shutterstock

MMSI Logo
MMSIMerit Medical Systems Inc
$91.50-0.05%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.52
Growth
68.64
Quality
71.94
Value
29.53
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which medical device companies could thrive from US-China tensions?
How might Merit Medical adapt if tariffs escalate?
Which alternative markets could benefit from Merit's revenue loss?
Will healthcare stocks see increased volatility due to trade issues?
Which manufacturing hubs could gain from Merit's challenges in China?
How could investors capitalize on shifts in Merit Medical's strategy?
What other companies rely heavily on Chinese revenue?
Could Merit Medical increase its market share in other regions?
Which emerging markets could attract investment amid US-China strains?
How will trade policies shape future investments in medical devices?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CarePreviewsAnalyst RatingsGeneralBarrington RsearchBriefsExpert IdeasMichael PetuskyStories That Matter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved