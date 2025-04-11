Morgan Stanley Q1 Credit Loss Provision Jumps To $135 Million On 'Weakening Macroeconomic Forecast,' Equity Revenue Jumps 45%

Zinger Key Points
- Q1 revenue hit $17.74B vs. $16.57B consensus; EPS rose to $2.60 from $2.02, beating $2.21 estimate.
- Wealth Management added $94B in net new assets; Equity revenues jumped 45% to $4.13B.
- Join Chris Capre on Sunday at 1 PM ET to learn the short-term trading strategy built for chaotic, tariff-driven markets—and how to spot fast-moving setups in real time.
On Friday, Morgan Stanley MS reported a first-quarter 2025 EPS of $2.60, up from $2.02 a year ago and beating the consensus of $2.21. Net earnings increased to $4.16 billion from $3.14 billion.
The U.S. bank reported first-quarter revenue of $17.74 billion, up 17% year over year, beating the consensus of $16.57 billion.
Morgan Stanley’s provision for credit losses jumped to $135 million, primarily driven by growth in secured lending facilities and in the corporate loan portfolio and the impact of a weakening macroeconomic forecast.
Also Read: US Stock Futures Recover After Early Dip, Poised To Open Higher Amid Volatility: ‘Fed Is Likely To Cut Rates Again On June 18th,’ Says Expert
The firm’s expense efficiency ratio was 68% in Q1 of 2025 compared to 71% a year ago. Expenses for the quarter included $144 million of severance costs related to a March employee action across business segments.
Morgan Stanley delivered a Return on Tangible Common Equity of 23% during the first quarter and 19.7% a year ago.
Institutional Securities reported net revenues of $9.0 billion, reflecting record performance in Equity and strong Investment Banking results on higher fixed-income underwriting.
Investment Management results reflect net revenues of $1.6 billion, primarily driven by asset management fees on higher average assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 trillion. The quarter included positive long-term net flows of $5.4 billion.
Equity net revenues increased 45% to $4.13 billion. The company said, “Record Equity net revenues reflect increases across business lines and regions, particularly in Asia, with outperformance in prime brokerage and derivatives driven by strong client activity amid a more volatile trading environment.”
Wealth Management reported net revenues of $7.3 billion in the current quarter compared with $6.9 billion a year ago. The business added net new assets of $94 billion, and fee-based asset flows were $30 billion for the quarter.
Asset management revenues increased 15% to $4.39 billion on higher asset levels and the cumulative impact of positive fee-based flows.
Ted Pick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The Integrated Firm delivered a very strong quarter with record net revenues of $17.7 billion and EPS of $2.60, and an ROTCE of 23.0%. Institutional Securities strong performance was led by our Markets business with Equity reporting a record $4.1 billion in revenues. Total client assets of $7.7 trillion across Wealth and Investment Management were supported by $94 billion in net new assets. These results demonstrate the consistent execution of our clear strategy to drive durable growth across our global footprint.”
Price Action: MS stock is up 1.32% at $107.99 at the last check Friday.
Also Read:
Photo by Taljat David via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.