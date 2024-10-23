EXCLUSIVE: Virax Biolabs Inks Distribution Pact To Commercialize ImmuneSelect Profiling Solutions In UK And Ireland

On Wednesday, Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX entered into a distribution agreement with Europa Biosite to commercialize the company's ImmuneSelect Research Use portfolio in the U.K. and Ireland through its wholly-owned subsidiary Cambridge Bioscience.

"ImmuneSelect is an important suite of profiling solutions for assessing adaptive immunity…," said James Foster, CEO of Virax Biolabs.

"We believe this partnership will meaningfully expand our commercial footprint in the UK and Ireland and make ImmuneSelect accessible to researchers and pharmaceutical companies…"

"We look forward to leveraging our commercial infrastructure to quickly deliver and provide local technical support to ensure that ImmuneSelect is available in the UK & Ireland," commented Martijn Blommaart, Director of Supplier Development at Europa Biosite.

In April this year, Virax Biolabs launched ‘ImmuneSelect’ within the ViraxImmune T-Cell diagnostic platform for research-use-only (RUO) at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Global 2024 Congress.

ImmuneSelect is developed to evaluate T-Cell driven immunity and to aid in the understanding and early characterization of symptoms associated with post-viral syndromes, including Long COVID.

Products within the ImmuneSelect brand are for research and investigational use only and are not intended to be used as a diagnostics tool.

The ImmuneSelect portfolio includes peptide pools covering epitopes from pathogens linked to post-viral syndromes.

In August, Virax Biolabs announced a distribution agreement with a supplier of (RT) PCR Mpox virus detection kits to commercialize them in some European and Gulf countries.

The RT PCR Mpox virus detection kits are approved for sale in Europe and also authorized by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the product regulatory agency for the United Kingdom.

Price Action: VRAX stock closed at $1.68 on Tuesday.

