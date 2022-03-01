DarioHealth Signs Multi-Year $30 Million-Dollar Deal With Sanofi U.S., Partnership To Increase Sales Reach In the Health Plan Market

Image sourced from Pixabay

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Sanofi U.S., an innovative global healthcare company. The multi-year, $30 million-dollar agreement, which is subject to certain contingencies, will help accelerate commercial adoption of Dario's full suite of digital therapeutics and drive the expansion of digital health solutions on the Dario platform.

Dario and Sanofi will collaborate on promoting the Dario multi-condition digital therapeutics solution, significantly increasing Dario's sales reach in the health plan market and selectively in the employer channel. In addition, the agreement calls for Dario and Sanofi to develop new or enhanced solutions leveraging the Dario platform, and for the parties to generate robust evidence to support future commercialization in the health plan channel.

Sanofi selected Dario to leverage its broad suite of digital therapeutics and its ability to engage patients for favorable clinical and financial outcomes, as the solution of choice for its U.S. commercial clients. Dario's single platform helps patients manage diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health, offering Sanofi managed care clients an attractive, easily scalable digital health solution that creates immediate access across a wide range of needs.

"We are thrilled to be chosen by Sanofi to expand into the digital health market," said Erez Raphael, CEO, DarioHealth.

Raphael added, “We believe that this is the first time that a large biopharmaceutical company and a digital health company are collaborating to commercialize digital health solutions in the U.S. market. Dario's proven digital therapeutic solutions and innovative technologies provide the perfect complement to Sanofi's scientific expertise, market access and scale, creating a foundation for long-term success in support of Sanofi's goal of expanding into digital health therapies for chronic conditions.”

"Our collaboration with Dario is another step towards accelerating Sanofi's mission of reversing the course of chronic diseases through the integration of healthcare and technology in a way that gives people the tools to improve their health," said Gustavo Pesquin, Head, U.S. General Medicines, Sanofi. "We are excited to help payers realize the potential digital health can bring to the patient experience, and we look forward to continuing to innovate with Dario on the next generation of chronic condition therapies."

