Two Years In: How MTX is Harnessing the Power of Tech to Solve For the Global Pandemic

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

You can’t look back over the past two years without COVID-19 being at the epicenter. However, the power of technology during a global pandemic has been pivotal not only in controlling the spread but also in offering overall solutions.

As millions fell ill, businesses shuttered, and the economy plummeted, technology companies scrambled to problem-solve. One such company that’s been at the helm of finding solutions is MTX Group, Inc. (MTX). This global consulting firm is dedicated to improving outcomes surrounding happiness, health and economics in communities worldwide. While their traditional work is focused on enabling organizations to modernize through digital transformation and strategy, COVID-19 prompted them to refocus their efforts. This brought about the MTX SafeVax Solutions—a contact tracing and vaccination management tool implemented nationwide.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTX was brought in by states and municipalities to help with smaller-scale contact tracing. This experience led them to quickly build a solution that could scale to the entire country. The solution is designed to integrate with organizations’ existing platforms, allowing for simple setup and ease of use. Additionally, users can customize, integrate and scale efficiently with a suite of digital and in-person offerings.

Public sector leaders took notice, and soon developed partnerships with MTX to identify, quarantine, and later vaccinate residents quickly. SafeVax gave first responders, healthcare providers and residents the tools they needed to reduce the impacts of the pandemic. These tools enabled efficient scheduling and distribution, call center implementation, vaccine inventory and safety monitoring, immunization registries and more. These comprehensive features paved a path forward during the pandemic’s uncertainty, ultimately helping to deliver more than 1.64 million vaccines thus far.

And the impact extends from saving lives to helping get the economy back on track. In November 2020, two Harvard economists predicted that the pandemic would cost America $16 trillion if it ended by the fall of 2021, which, of course, it did not. Now, through advances in technology and higher vaccination rates, the economic downturn is evening out. While many factors are certainly in play, rising vaccination rates are shown to coincide with better health care, job prospects and future education plans, contributing to the U.S. workforce recovery and return to work.

As the pandemic continues to ebb and flow with mutations and variants, SafeVax is under constant transformation to match pace. The organization trained new employees to remotely help identify people who have been exposed to COVID-19, monitor them for symptoms and provide instructions on testing, quarantine or isolation.

To truly curb the global pandemic, however, the “global” element needs to be taken into consideration. MTX is addressing this by expanding its efforts internationally. Several countries have been hit tremendously hard with COVID-19 outbreaks—some of which may have been prevented or slowed if comprehensive vaccine management was more widely available.

Though we aren’t out of the woods just yet, the scalable and comprehensive features of SafeVax continue to help pave a path toward recovery.

