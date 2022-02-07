The U.S. Home Health Care Industry Is Reportedly Booming As Seniors Overwhelmingly Want To Live At Home

Photo by Kampus Production from Pexels

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

It’s certainly no secret that the United States population is aging. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, adults over age 65 now comprise 16.5% of the country’s population, and it estimates that by 2050 that number will rise to nearly 86 million and 20%.

As the country’s population continues to age, taking care of the health of this dramatically rising demographic is becoming the primary mission for a number of companies looking to meet this need, nationally – at home. Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), LHC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: LHCG) and Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) are just a few of the large home health care entities attempting to give seniors what they want – high quality of life in their own homes.

A recent study from the Associated Press-National Opinion Research Center showed that 90% of seniors want to stay home as long as possible, not in a hospital, nursing home, or assisted care facility.

“Americans continue to have a strong desire to age in their own community – either in their home or a loved one’s – and this isn’t just a byproduct of COVID-19 fears,” said Dr. Sarita A. Mohanty, president, and CEO of The SCAN Foundation, an independent public charity devoted to transforming care for older adults, which funded the study.

As Americans live longer, aging adults face the health precipice of a much higher risk of chronic disease. HealthPeople.gov, which is a senior information arm of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the Department of Health and Human Services, lists the most likely chronic conditions as:

Heart disease

Cancer

Chronic bronchitis or emphysema

Stroke

Diabetes

Alzheimer’s Disease

The agency reports that as of the last study in 2012, 60% of older adults were forced to manage two or more chronic health conditions, necessitating the need for medically advanced health care for issues once only handled by hospitals.

The escalation of the senior population in the United States, as well as their increasing health needs and desire to be treated and cared for at home, has become a boon to the home health care industry and rapidly growing players like Cincinnati-based Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT; TSX: QIPT). The clinical respiratory company has grown exponentially to 170,000 active patients at 76 locations in 15 states in the past few years. To help fuel this growth, Quipt completed six acquisitions in 2021 alone, including in central Illinois in Q4 2021, which added another 3,700 active patients.

The company provides comprehensive in-home monitoring and disease management services, including end-to-end respiratory solutions, and is looking to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Quipt’s rapid expansion is buffering its goal of becoming a national home care provider focused on respiratory care, stating that it uses a patient-centric model to meet the one-of-a-kind needs of every patient in its senior ecosystem.

For more information about Quipt Home Medical Group, visit www.quipthomemedical.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.