This AI-Driven, Hyper-Personalized App Wants To Be The SaaS Of Healthcare

Image provided by Pexels

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Many software as a service (SaaS) products have empowered businesses and individuals everywhere with many tools for customization, integration, and improved access to data and data analytics. Now, DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a digital therapeutics company, wants to bring that kind of functionality to healthcare.

Launched in 2016 as a diabetes management app, DarioHealth has since grown into a reportedly broad, multi-condition platform that helps patients manage a wide range of chronic conditions, including hypertension, chronic pain, behavioral health, musculoskeletal health and weight management.

The company states that its multi-condition health platform empowers patients to take charge of their health by combining software, hardware, and human professional care in a single, innovative solution. As telehealth tech becomes the new norm and major players like Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and Teledoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) move to acquire platforms and services, the platform that DarioHealth is already developing might be key to helping it differentiate itself from the often provider-centric platforms in the market.

Here’s what that looks like and how DarioHealth reports this improved digital health solution is helping patients improve health outcomes and helping payers, employers, and health systems increase their return on investment (ROI).

Hyper-Personalization

With 3.5 billion data points and powerful intelligent analytics, the app takes a holistic, data-driven approach to personalize its health-management service to each user. Users can see their data in real-time and receive actionable insights based on that data.

Professional Support from Real Humans

Algorithms, artificial intelligence (AI), and tech are great, but they can’t necessarily replace the personalization of direct consultation with a healthcare professional. DarioHealth combines that human touch into its software by offering 1-on-1 coaching to all users. Plus, that coaching is helped by AI as algorithms alert DarioHealth coaches to which users need coaching, and when users need the additional support of Dario’s specialized health professionals such as Certified Diabetes Educators, Physical Therapists, and more.

Flexible and Modular

An open design makes it easy for providers to integrate across other health and benefits platforms. DarioHealth also offers flexible partnerships and pricing based on engagement so employers and payers are only paying for the outcomes they achieve with the app and can easily scale the app as their needs grow.

Remote Monitoring Devices

Along with the app, DarioHealth offers a suite of medical devices that can pair with it to generate real-time health data. For diabetes, users can get a blood glucose-level monitor. For hypertension, users have a blood pressure monitor. For weight management, users have a smart scale that automatically logs weight in the app. For chronic pain, a sensory device helps users follow self-guided pain relief exercise programs with the app.

Does Mobile Health Management Improve Patient Outcomes and Payer ROI?

Now serving more than 200,000 users, the results of the growing platform are reportedly impressive. In one case study, 940 DarioHealth users with type 2 diabetes saw an average improvement in blood sugar levels of 13% and an average 41.5% reduction in high blood sugar readings in the 1st year of using the app.

Another case study tracking employees of a large supermarket chain that offered DarioHealth to workers found that 87.5% of those enrolled improved their glycemic control and reduced hyperglycemic events by 50% after 5 months.

Beyond diabetes, DarioHealth reports it has also helped users with chronic pain reduce instances of severe pain by 54% and helped users with hypertension reduce systolic blood pressure by 8.4 mmHg (millimeters of mercury).

Meanwhile, employers, payers, health systems, and physician groups that incorporated DarioHealth into their healthcare offering saw an average of 3.4x ROI.

By keeping the needs of both providers and patients in mind, DarioHealth is developing a flexible, data-driven platform that is highly customizable for payers while still being patient-centric for each of its users. With that dual mission, the company aims to improve ROI for providers and improve health outcomes for patients.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.