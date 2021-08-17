12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares rose 7.0% to $7.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $904.9 million.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock moved upwards by 4.87% to $13.76. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 7.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares increased by 4.6% to $3.52. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 50.0K shares, which is 15.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) shares moved upwards by 4.04% to $10.04. This security traded at a volume of 421.2K shares come close, making up 20.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares rose 3.37% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock rose 2.98% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.8 million.
Losers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock decreased by 5.79% to $3.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares declined by 3.73% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock declined by 3.41% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.9 million.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares declined by 2.73% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock fell 2.49% to $11.75. Altimmune's trading volume hit 88.3K shares by close, accounting for 4.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.5 million.
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) stock declined by 2.48% to $18.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMHealth Care Movers Trading Ideas General