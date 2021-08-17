 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Share:

 Gainers

 

  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares rose 7.0% to $7.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $904.9 million.

  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock moved upwards by 4.87% to $13.76. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 7.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.

  • Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares increased by 4.6% to $3.52. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 50.0K shares, which is 15.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

  • Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) shares moved upwards by 4.04% to $10.04. This security traded at a volume of 421.2K shares come close, making up 20.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

  • AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares rose 3.37% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock rose 2.98% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.8 million.

    •  

 

 

Losers

 

 

  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock decreased by 5.79% to $3.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

  • Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares declined by 3.73% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.

  • Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock declined by 3.41% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.9 million.

  • Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares declined by 2.73% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

  • Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock fell 2.49% to $11.75. Altimmune's trading volume hit 88.3K shares by close, accounting for 4.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.5 million.

  • Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) stock declined by 2.48% to $18.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.

    •  

 

 

 

Related Articles (TLRY + CELU)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
Bearish Wave Dumps Marijuana Stocks - GrowGeneration Sundial Growers And Aurora Cannabis Among Top Cannabis Movers For Today - Tilray Down By 6%
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
As The Cannabis Industry Blossoms, So Do CEO Paychecks: M&A Deals Extremely Lucrative For Execs In High Places
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMHealth Care Movers Trading Ideas General