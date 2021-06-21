Nemaura Medical Makes Progress with Advanced Noninvasive Sensors for Diabetes Management and Metabolic Health

For millions of diabetic patients worldwide, the reality of constantly having needles pricked into the body for glucose monitoring can be a never-ending nightmare.

With over 460 million people currently suffering from diabetes and the number of pre-diabetes cases at almost 3 times this number, diabetes is an urgent global health crisis that companies like Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), are working around the clock to manage and reverse.

Nemaura Medical's approach to glucose monitoring differs in ground-breaking, patient-centered ways. Founded in 2011, the company embarked on a journey to develop a single platform technology using noninvasive microsystems to measure blood markers at the skin's surface.

The company has developed sugarBEAT®, a CE-approved Class IIb medical device that sits on the arm and measures blood glucose levels once every 5 minutes. The device is world-first in noninvasive continuous glucose monitoring, suitable for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes, appealing to the general consumer wearable sensor space.

Currently, most diabetics monitor glucose levels using periodic finger-prick tests. Nemaura Medical CEO Faz Chowdhury explained in an exclusive interview with Benzinga that "many people are uncomfortable with sticking a sharp needle in their fingers because of the pain and possible side effects such as infections that could occur."

He added,"A point-in-time measurement has limited value, as it does not give the person the full picture of the glucose fluctuations going on inside the body. Having knowledge of the overall daily fluctuations is highly empowering for the user, and they can make long-term decisions on the basis of these trends fluctuations."

SugarBEAT® is a skin patch unlike any other on the market. It works by drawing a small amount of selected molecules through the skin to the skin's surface, such as glucose, into a patch placed on the skin. These molecules are drawn out of the interstitial fluid that naturally sits just below the top layer of skin."

"From a cost, convenience and psychological perspective, [our device] is a paradigm shift. Nobody else has been able to offer this yet, and that's fundamentally what the important thing is — we are breaking new ground in a large underserved market," Chowdhury emphasized.

Through a dedicated app, patients with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes can see their glucose profiles and access guidance on what to do with their diet, exercise and medication for "only a few dollars per week."

"When you look at the competing products, a single starter pack can cost $150, and then each sensor can cost between $100 and $200, and each sensor lasts about 10 to 14 days. So, even if a person only wanted to test a few days a month, it's still costing them around $250 just for the starter pack plus one sensor. Our price point is likely to enable mass adoption of this technology," he added.

Germany

In May this year, Nemaura Medical announced progress with the German Gemeinsamer Bundesausschuss (GBA) to achieve reimbursement for its sugarBEAT® device.

After initial review, the GBA determined that sugarBEAT® does not require GBA approval and will go directly to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV-Spitzenverband) to list on the durable medical catalog.

The UK

In the same month, the company announced receipt of a purchase order for 5,000 sugarBEAT® transmitters and 200,000 sugarBEAT® sensors from its U.K. licensee, DB Ethitronix Ltd, with an additional rolling monthly purchase order forecast for the next 24 months of 15,000 transmitters and 2.1 million sensors, with an option to increase volumes based on customer response.

This order follows positive feedback from DB Ethitronix's soft launch of the sugarBEAT® in the U.K. DB Ethitronix has established a subscription service for diabetes management supported by the sugarBEAT® technology.

The U.S.

Nemaura Medical has launched the BEAT® diabetes program in the United States. The program, supported with the proBEAT™ monitor, will provide educational insights into factors impacting a person's blood glucose fluctuations, empowering and enabling them to make lifestyle adjustments to better their health and wellbeing.

The company is currently awaiting approval from the FDA for its Premarket Approval Application (PMA).

Metabolic Health

About 90 million people in the U.S. alone have pre-diabetes, which translates to almost 1 in 4 people.

In response to this alarming figure, Nemaura Medical has developed an app-based digital program with its glucose sensor device at the heart of the program. Individuals will wear sensors periodically to keep their health in check and provide insights into their metabolic health and insulin resistance.

Nemaura Medical is currently beta testing this program, refining the app and services, and looking at introducing a monthly subscription-based service for roll out in key global territories.