10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APHA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $183.1K 17.8K 6.8K ZIOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $7.00 $26.3K 4.8K 2.4K OCGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $62.0K 3.2K 2.0K UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/05/21 $330.00 $70.0K 325 1.5K TLRY CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $30.00 $40.9K 12.2K 1.1K PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $34.00 $33.1K 4.1K 812 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $140.00 $119.5K 2.0K 706 NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $350.00 $132.8K 446 622 GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $75.00 $39.7K 1.2K 358 SIEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $7.50 $26.0K 6.8K 234

• For APHA (NASDAQ:APHA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 326 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 333 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $183.1K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 17807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIOP (NASDAQ:ZIOP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 527 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 4882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OCGN (NASDAQ:OCGN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 3254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2036 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 12257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 342 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 4141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.5K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 2078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 302 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 355 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 1208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIEN (NASDAQ:SIEN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 6824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.