12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) stock moved upwards by 15.87% to $297.22 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.7K shares, which is 0.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 billion.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares rose 9.6% to $4.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 444.4K, accounting for 54.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock rose 9.42% to $57.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.1K, accounting for 1.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $17.0. This security traded at a volume of 5.1K shares come close, making up 3.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $595.1 million.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares increased by 5.33% to $9.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 111, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $290.1 million.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares rose 3.1% to $2.66. This security traded at a volume of 10.3K shares come close, making up 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares declined by 13.34% to $4.81 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 386.9K, accounting for 12.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $345.8 million.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock decreased by 7.86% to $2.58. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.9K shares, which is 0.63 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares fell 5.34% to $2.66. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 13.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.7 million.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock declined by 4.39% to $11.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 276.4K, accounting for 0.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares decreased by 2.95% to $3.62. Akari Therapeutics's trading volume hit 2.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.2 million.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock declined by 2.85% to $4.44. Corvus Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 84.7K shares by close, accounting for 15.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.0 million.