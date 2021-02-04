10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $1.00 $180.0K 109.8K 6.6K OGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $5.00 $27.4K 11.5K 1.1K TLRY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $25.00 $30.1K 5.7K 514 PPD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $35.00 $31.2K 823 506 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $180.00 $149.4K 689 450 AMRN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $79.5K 183 304 NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $295.00 $107.5K 184 257 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/12/21 $162.50 $26.6K 959 229 BNGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/19/21 $9.00 $58.2K 6.1K 223 ATOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $2.50 $44.0K 6.4K 100

• Regarding SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 3000 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $180.0K on this trade with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 109852 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OGI (NASDAQ:OGI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 134 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 611 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.4K on this trade with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 11594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 227 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.1K on this trade with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 5772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PPD (NASDAQ:PPD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $31.2K on this trade with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 450 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $149.4K on this trade with a price of $332.0 per contract. There were 689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMRN (NASDAQ:AMRN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on September 17, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $79.5K on this trade with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $107.5K on this trade with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader bought 215 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.6K on this trade with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNGO (NASDAQ:BNGO), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 201 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $58.2K on this trade with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 6188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATOS (NASDAQ:ATOS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $44.0K on this trade with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 6440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.