12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock rose 5.6% to $4.33 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.8K, accounting for 5.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock increased by 4.73% to $1.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.5K, accounting for 1.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.9 million.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock rose 4.34% to $1.68. This security traded at a volume of 46.3K shares come close, making up 0.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.6 million.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $0.92. At the close, Neos Therapeutics's trading volume reached 190.6K shares. This is 3.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock increased by 4.16% to $10.5. At the close, Kazia Therapeutics's trading volume reached 3.0K shares. This is 0.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.3 million.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock moved upwards by 3.79% to $8.2. This security traded at a volume of 704.8K shares come close, making up 13.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.1 million.

Losers

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares decreased by 11.14% to $1.96 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 515.1K shares come close, making up 17.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.4 million.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares decreased by 5.87% to $12.2. Accelerate Diagnostics's trading volume hit 33.5K shares by close, accounting for 11.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $695.7 million.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock declined by 5.04% to $2.83. Atossa Therapeutics's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 15.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.0 million.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares declined by 4.62% to $1.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.5K shares, which is 0.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares decreased by 4.52% to $2.54. This security traded at a volume of 460.4K shares come close, making up 27.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.1 million.

Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) shares fell 4.49% to $4.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8K shares, which is 0.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.3 million.