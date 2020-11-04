12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock increased by 10.1% to $2.07 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 29.1K, accounting for 16.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.9 million.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $0.7. At the close, Conformis's trading volume reached 2.0K shares. This is 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares rose 5.15% to $0.39. Helius Medical's trading volume hit 3.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.

Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $18.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.1K shares, which is 8.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $658.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) stock increased by 4.16% to $5.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.9K, accounting for 0.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $184.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares moved upwards by 4.09% to $37.41. Compass Pathways's trading volume hit 1.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock decreased by 11.96% to $51.55 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 160.4K, accounting for 24.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares declined by 9.28% to $1.37. At the close, T2 Biosystems's trading volume reached 424.2K shares. This is 6.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares declined by 5.94% to $7.77. Syros Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 106.2K shares by close, accounting for 23.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $355.0 million.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock decreased by 4.8% to $11.91. Altimmune's trading volume hit 20.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $239.5 million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) stock decreased by 4.62% to $3.51. At the close, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 37.9K shares. This is 1.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares fell 4.24% to $47.05. At the close, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 17.7K shares. This is 1.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.