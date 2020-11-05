AudioCardio Offers A New Take On Hearing Therapy

In 2020, it is estimated that over $7.3 trillion will be spent on health, with $4.2 trillion of that being focused on the wellness economy. Wellness includes everything from personal fitness to meditation apps and any other products and services designed to help people improve their physical or mental health. As the industry progresses thanks to technological advances, more niche products are emerging that look to solve very specific problems.

This movement makes sense, as hyper-fragmentation has allowed entrepreneurs to locate and target certain sets of people that have defined pain points they are looking to solve. For many of these entrepreneurs, the motivation to enter the wellness industry stemmed from personal experiences and a feeling of helplessness when seeking affordable and accessible technologies to help with their problems.

AudioCardio is one such company.

AudioCardio is Launched From A Place of Need and Inspiration

AudioCardio is an app designed to strengthen and maintain hearing for people suffering from hearing loss. For founder Chris Ellis, his vision for AudioCardio started with a personal desire to help his aging grandfather who was suffering from hearing loss, cognitive decline and dementia.

Individuals with hearing loss are up to five times more likely to suffer from dementia and often are reluctant to buy and use hearing aids. First, hearing aids are expensive and inaccessible to a large portion of the population. According to Healthy Hearing, the cost of hearing aids range from $1,000 to $6,000 and can get even more expensive when using the latest technologies. Many people simply can’t afford this.

There is also a stigma around hearing aids, which are visible and can cause the user to experience social apprehension and discomfort. For Chris Ellis, the solution was simple - build an application that is easy to use, accessible from the comfort of someone’s home, and is designed to actually provide similar benefits as hearing aids, helping individuals hear quieter sounds without the extra hardware and expensive costs.

AudioCardio Offers Personalized Sound Therapies for Each User

AudioCardio’s app generates a personalized sound therapy that is barely audible and offers no discomfort to users. The company’s Threshold Sound Conditioning is backed by over a decade of research and development, including tech entrepreneurs, award-winning music composers, and scientists. Additionally, the technology underwent rigorous clinical testing by Stanford University, Palo Alto Medical Foundation, and Samsung Medical Center, amongst other institutions.

For users, it is recommended to use the application for one hour per day at their leisure. This can be while on a walk or even while listening to music. Some users have reported results in as little as two weeks with over 70% noting significant changes after a few weeks of consecutive use.

Hearing Advancement Through Repetition and Tracking

AudioCardio was designed to be extremely user friendly and easy to use. New users begin their experience by taking an assessment to determine their level of hearing based on the hardware they are using for each ear. Following the assessment, users can immediately start enjoying the app’s sound therapy, which includes a simple to use interface and timer to know exactly when the sound therapy has finished. Users do not need to be actively listening and can enjoy their sound therapy through their headphones as they go about their daily life.

In order to ensure progress is being made, users take weekly assessments to check progress. These assessments are similar to the initial assessment as users use a volume slider on the screen to increase and decrease tones being played to find and determine their hearing level for each frequency range. The application includes tracking metrics, similar to meditation and dieting apps, that track how many days have been successfully completed and streaks.

This encourages users to be consistent with their sound therapy, which is ultimately more beneficial to both a user’s progress and the application's intention. Lastly, AudioCardio allows users to listen to songs and playlists saved on their phone or from one of their preferred music streaming services within the AudioCardio app so they can enjoy their sound therapy with music.

AudioCardio has made a genuine effort to provide another option to expensive hearing aids with convenience, affordability and comfort. Just as technology is leveraged to modernize and help commonly used medical devices, people suffering from impairments can leverage applications for little to no money. This creates a “what do I have to lose?” scenario with nothing but upside in the case where an application helps a particular person. Expect to see more niche products like AudioCardio becoming mainstream in the future of health and wellness. Currently, the app is available both on the App Store and Google Play.

Disclaimer: The contents of this article are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on the internet. The writer has a personal relationship with AudioCardio and used this relationship to source insights for this article.