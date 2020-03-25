Avoid Handshakes During Coronavirus Pandemic — Do This Instead

When it comes to staying healthy during the coronavirus pandemic, we all have to do our part to avoid spreading the virus.

Whether it be utilizing social distancing techniques or finding ways to keep busy during quarantine, maintaining 6 feet of distance between others is a new and unheard of challenge for much of the world.

Too Close For Comfort

YouGov surveyed over 10,000 US adults in order to find out what the most popular social distancing measures are for the COVID-19 outbreak.

The survey asked: “Which, if any, of the following handshake alternatives would you be willing to use in order to greet someone?”

Respondents were able to select as many handshake alternatives from the following list.

Wave

Nod

Bow

Bump Elbows

Tap feet/a footshake

None of these

Don’t Know

Footshake Much?

In order to refrain from spreading germs via physical contact, 62% of those surveyed responded they would utilize “waving” to other people as a preferred method of greeting.

“Nodding” received a not-so-distant 55% of votes, followed by “bumping elbows” at 25%.

Using the “footshake” as a greeting barely registered with those surveyed — only 7% of respondents said they would use the footshake as an alternative greeting to shaking hands.

