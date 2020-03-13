'Netflix And Chill': Your Top 7 Work From Home Essentials During The Coronavirus Shutdown

With panic erupting over the more than 4,000 deaths resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, companies are asking employees to work from home in an effort to mitigate the spread.

As part of the development, firms like CME Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) have implemented remote working policies.

According to CNN Business, some firms have taken a more drastic approach; Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) implemented a mandatory work-from-home regime for its global workforce, while Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) asked only some employees to show up at its Seattle-area offices.

Some on Wall Street are even touting "stay-at-home" stock plays, such as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

What Now?

If you’re reading this, you’ve most likely been affected by the coronavirus shutdown. That said, here are some tools to help keep you working efficiently and supporting the economy from total collapse:

A Side Note

Though this article was skewed towards playing fun on the coronavirus matter, it’s important to take the event quite seriously. Global cases are nearing 130,000 and most major public event gatherings have been postponed or canceled.

Stay safe out there folks and tune into Benzinga.com for all the latest news on coronavirus.