Did Rockstar Drop GTA 6 Trailer Hint? Fans Spot Moon Clue Pointing To Nov. 22

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) community has again spotted what it believes to be a clue from Rockstar Games about the highly anticipated GTA 6.

This time, fans are speculating that a new GTA 6 trailer might arrive soon, based on the appearance of a waning gibbous moon in recent GTA Online promotional material, Eurogamer reported.

In the promo image, a character stands beside a car, looking toward the Darnell Bros Garment Factory. However, it's the moon that has grabbed fans' attention.

Displayed as a waning gibbous, this moon phase matches what will be visible in the real world on Nov. 22, a Friday. Fans see this as a potential hint from Rockstar, leading some to believe that Nov. 22 could be the date of the next trailer release.

Fans Spotting Patterns: GTA's History Of Clues And Trailer Theories

This isn't the first time GTA players have looked to the moon for possible updates. Last year, Rockstar's Moon Festival event in GTA Online spurred similar speculation, eventually coinciding with Rockstar's announcement of a trailer for the next GTA installment.

While this moon-based theory could seem far-fetched, the GTA community has a history of interpreting clues from Rockstar's marketing materials, often with surprising accuracy.

Take-Two's Confidence And Xbox Compatibility

Amidst the growing excitement, publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO has maintained its projection for a GTA 6 release next fall. In a statement to investors, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said he's "highly confident" in the timeline, reassuring fans who are eager for updates.

Meanwhile, Zelnick also addressed concerns about GTA 6's performance on the less powerful Xbox Series S console. Dismissing any potential compatibility issues, Zelnick affirmed that the development team is prepared to ensure GTA 6 runs smoothly on both Series X and Series S platforms.

