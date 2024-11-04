Unboxing The PS5 Pro: What's Changed In Sony's Latest Console Upgrade

The PlayStation 5 Pro is here, and early glimpses reveal an impressive balance of design updates, hardware power, and surprising spec tweaks aimed at giving players an elevated gaming experience.

Eurogamer has provided a first look at Sony Group Corp.‘s SON latest addition to the PS5 lineup, allowing fans to see the console's unboxing before it officially launches on Nov. 7.

Same Packaging, Slimmer Build

For those familiar with the original PlayStation 5, the Pro's packaging will look nearly identical. The PS5 Pro arrives in a straightforward, easy-to-open box, with the familiar white cardboard housing that includes the console, power cable, HDMI and USB-C cables, the DualSense controller, and a horizontal stand.

Once unboxed, however, the Pro's design starts to set it apart. While still taller than the recently released PS5 Slim, the Pro model is notably more compact than the original, bulkier launch model.

Despite earlier leaks suggesting a larger, heavier build, the Pro is surprisingly manageable. At 3.1 kg, it's only slightly heavier than the PS5 Slim, which weighs in at 2.6 kg, and comes in under the launch PS5's 3.9 kg weight.

A Closer Look At Hardware: Power Supply, GPU, Memory

Inside the box, the safety guide offers insights into the PS5 Pro's hardware. The console's power supply is rated at 390 watts, a step up from the 340-watt rating of both the original and Slim Digital Edition models. While this increased power doesn't directly translate to gameplay performance, it does hint at a boost in the console's capacity to handle more demanding tasks.

One of the most anticipated details is the Pro's GPU performance, confirmed at 16.7 teraflops (TFLOPs). This marks a significant jump over the base PS5's capabilities, even if it falls short of the rumored 33.5 TFLOPs figure that circulated ahead of release.

Sony's official TFLOP count points to a stable increase in graphical power, without implementing the complex RDNA 3 architecture that AMD offers with dual-issue FP32 capabilities.

In another subtle but important upgrade, the PS5 Pro also includes an extra 2GB of DDR5 memory. This improvement is expected to free up more high-speed memory for gaming, as the additional memory will handle certain system functions that previously competed for resources with game applications.

Additional Features And User-Friendly Updates

Sony has also added some user-friendly touches. While the PS5 Pro can stand vertically without a dedicated stand, there's some speculation that this could impact cooling. Sony includes a stand in the box, though the price of replacement stands has surprised some reviewers. Notably, the stand now comes with an add-on plate to support both the Pro and the original PS5 model, a convenient feature for players who own multiple editions.

Another change is the addition of a user-accessible CMOS battery bay. This new design will let players easily replace the battery as it ages, ensuring the Pro's longevity without costly repairs.

