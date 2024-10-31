Black Ops 6 Shatters Records: Call Of Duty's Biggest Launch Drives 60% Sales Spike

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has set a new franchise record for the biggest release ever, with sales on PlayStation and Steam jumping 60 percent compared to last year's Modern Warfare III.

Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT CEO Satya Nadella announced the success during Microsoft's earnings report, noting Black Ops 6's massive launch-day and opening weekend numbers, according to IGN.

See Also: Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: ‘AI-Driven Transformation Is Changing Work,’ Company Beats Revenue, EPS Estimates

The game's performance also gave a boost to Xbox Game Pass, setting a record for the most new subscribers in a single day.

Game Pass Growth And Subscriber Surge

Black Ops 6's availability on Game Pass has brought a surge in subscribers, a strategic move that many see as a strong effort to reinvigorate Xbox's service amid recent growth challenges.

Analysts estimated that Black Ops 6 could add 2.5 to 4 million new subscribers, helping to offset concerns about sales potentially impacted by its availability on Game Pass. Strong overall sales and largely positive feedback suggest that the game has managed a solid launch, despite some complaints about multiplayer lag and map balance.

Activision's Thanks To Players And Upcoming Content

Following the record-breaking launch, Activision expressed gratitude to the Call of Duty community.

“Thank you to our players around the world for making Black Ops 6 the biggest Call of Duty launch ever," said Call of Duty General Manager Matt Cox. "Our goal from the start has been to bring this great game to as many players as possible wherever they are, however they play.”

He also hinted at more to come, saying, "Nuketown is only days away, and Season 1 is right around the corner. We're just getting started."

Strong Financial Results For Microsoft's Gaming Division

Microsoft reported that Activision Blizzard contributed to a 43 percent increase in gaming revenue, while Xbox content and services saw a 61 percent rise, underscoring a strong performance in the gaming sector.

Xbox hardware sales, however, declined by 29 percent, reflecting a shift in focus to subscription-based services and cloud-based gaming.

Nadella's report largely focused on Microsoft's investments in AI and cloud, yet Black Ops 6's successful launch served as a key point of success for Xbox's gaming portfolio.

Activision's plans for Black Ops 6 include the imminent release of Nuketown, a longtime fan-favorite map, and the kickoff of Season 1 on Nov. 14, which will introduce new maps, modes, and content updates.

In related news, the company announced that the Call of Duty franchise surpassed 500 million units sold, reaching this milestone just before Black Ops 6 achieved the franchise’s largest launch to date.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.