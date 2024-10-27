Tim Walz And AOC Stream Gaming Session, Politial Discourse On Twitch — Here Are The Madden NFL Teams They Chose

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took to Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN streaming platform Twitch for a gaming session.
What Happened: On Sunday, they streamed their gameplay on AOC’s Twitch channel, playing Madden NFL, with Ocasio-Cortez choosing the Buffalo Bills and Walz opting for the Minnesota Vikings.
The stream served as a platform for political discourse, with topics such as Social Security, control of the House, and the sentiments of left-wing voters being discussed.
During the stream, the duo reacted to comments about Puerto Rico made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during a Donald Trump rally.
In the video, Hinchcliffe can be heard saying, “I don't know if you know this but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now,” adding, “It's called Puerto Rico.”
Immediately after the clip ended, Walz said, “Who is that jack**d? Who is that guy?”
AOC, who is of Puerto Rican descent, also expressed her disappointment, stating that the derogatory comments reflect the attitudes towards working-class communities in the U.S.
Why It Matters: The Twitch collaboration is part of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s campaign strategy to engage young male voters, a demographic commonly associated with the streaming platform.
Harris has also launched her own Twitch channel.
Earlier this month, voters were left split after the first and only vice-presidential debate between Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio.).
Meanwhile, AOC has been vocal about her views on the treatment of working-class communities. Last week, she criticized Elon Musk and Trump for their belittling attitudes toward these communities.
The latest polls in the presidential race show Harris and Trump neck-and-neck, making every effort to engage voters crucial in the final stretch of the campaign.
