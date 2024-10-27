Harris And Trump Still Neck-And-Neck As Race Enters Final Stretch

The latest polls in the presidential race continue to show Kamala Harris and Donald Trump neck-and-neck, with each leading in different polls, according to various media outlets.

What Happened: Recent surveys reveal a close contest between Trump and Harris. Harris is leading Trump by four points in an ABC/Ipsos poll, and by one point in a CBS/YouGov survey. However, an Emerson College Polling survey shows the candidates tied at 49% each.

The Emerson telephone survey, which involved around 1,000 likely voters, showed that the economy is the top concern for 45% of voters. Immigration and threats to democracy followed, each with 14% of the responses. Other issues such as access to abortion, healthcare, and crime received 7%, 6%, and 4% of the responses respectively.

Similarly, a Times/Siena poll shows Trump and Harris deadlocked at 48%. This indicates a drop in support for Harris since The Times' previous poll in early October. The candidates are also evenly matched in a CNN/SSRS poll.

Also Read: Trump’s Rising Election Odds Sends Emerging Markets Into Tailspin, Causes Biggest Stock Drop In 10 Months

Trump is leading in a CNBC survey and a Wall Street Journal registered voter poll. He also has a two-point lead over Harris in a HarrisX/Forbes survey.

However, other recent polls, including a Monmouth University poll and an Economist/YouGov survey, show Harris in the lead.

As of Sunday afternoon, Trump leads Harris by just one-tenth of a percentage point, 47.5% to 47.4%, in the RealClearPolitics aggregation of recent polls. Harris leads polls in states totaling 226 electoral votes, with Trump leading for 218 electoral votes.

Why It Matters: The tight race between Trump and Harris underscores the deep political divide in the country.

The fluctuating poll numbers reflect the uncertainty of the electorate, with neither candidate able to establish a clear lead.

The outcome of the 2024 presidential election could hinge on the swing states, where the race is currently too close to call.

Read Next:

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Trump In Key States, Young Americans Bank On Harris For Economic Revival

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.