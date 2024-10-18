Activision Fixes Call Of Duty's Ricochet Glitch That Wrongly Targeted Players

Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Activision swiftly resolved an issue with its anti-cheat system, Ricochet, in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone after some legitimate players mistakenly received flags.

In a statement posted on X, the gaming giant confirmed it had “disabled a workaround" to the Ricochet detection system, which reportedly exploited innocent players.

Ricochet Exploit Fixed

The glitch allowed some malicious players to manipulate the anti-cheat system against others. Although Activision stopped short of explaining how the exploit worked, many players suspect it involved sending a friend request in chat, which triggered Ricochet to wrongfully flag and penalize legitimate players.

"Ricochet Anti-Cheat identified and disabled a workaround to a detection system in Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone that impacted a small number of legitimate player accounts," Activision explained. "We have restored all accounts that were impacted. An examination of our systems was conducted for safety and monitoring will continue."

The company did not disclose the exact number of players affected. However, this move reassures the community, as Ricochet remains vital in Activision’s battle against cheaters.

Restoring Player Trust

Ricochet has been at the forefront of Activision's efforts to keep multiplayer experiences fair in its highly competitive titles. However, the recent issue underscores the challenges of maintaining effective anti-cheat measures without harming the broader player base.

This incident has sparked community discussions about the vulnerability of anti-cheat systems and whether they need further safeguards to prevent similar exploitation in the future.

