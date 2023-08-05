Call Of Duty Season 5 Introduces Instant Cheater Notifications For Players

Call of Duty's latest content expansion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0: Season 5, released on Aug. 2, includes a new anti-cheat initiative called "Ricochet."

This system, which was first introduced in 2021, employs various tactics to combat cheating, such as using fake enemies and stealing cheaters' guns.

The recent addition of Ricochet involves displaying notifications in the game's kill feed, notifying lobbies when a problematic player has been removed from the game.

When Activision Blizzard Inc's ATVI most popular game announced the news on its official Twitter account, players reacted positively, commenting things like "W[in]", "This is a cool change" and "Season so far has been a W."

Moreover, the latest Warzone season brings new content like maps and weapons, and includes famous rappers Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage as operators to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

In related news, Activision managed to ban over 14,000 cheaters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone in only one day.

"In the last 24 hours, new detections directly targeting cheat developers at the source has led to over 14,000 account bans for cheating and hacking in Modern Warfare II and Warzone," the developer announced in a tweet published on July 28.

