GTA 6 Set For Fall 2025 Launch, Take-Two CEO Reveals: Announcement Will Be 'Consistent' With Marketing Plan

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO has reaffirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is set for release in the fall of 2025, dispelling rumors of a potential delay to 2026.
The updated release window was confirmed in Take-Two’s latest earnings report, where the company reported its fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2024 earnings, revealing a $2.9 billion loss for the period from Jan. 1 to March 31.
“We do feel highly confident that we’ll deliver [Grand Theft Auto VI] in fall of 2025,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN in an interview.
However, Take-Two remains non-specific about the release date beyond “fall 2025.”
In dialogue with Variety, Zelnick said: “I think we’re going to leave it there for now.”
“That [announcement] will come from Rockstar and be consistent with the way they are marketing the title,” he added.
Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two, officially revealed GTA 6 last December. The announcement trailer quickly became the most-viewed video game reveal on YouTube within 24 hours.
The release date has been a topic of intense discussion among fans, with speculation fueled by website updates and internal conflicts at Rockstar regarding their return-to-office policy. Despite these issues, both Take-Two and Rockstar remain committed to the fall 2025 release.
GTA 6 will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch, with a PC version expected to follow later.
