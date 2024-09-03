Warner Bros. Discovery's Rocksteady Studios Cuts Jobs After Suicide Squad Flop: Report

Rocksteady Studios has reportedly laid off several employees following the disappointing performance of its latest title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

According to reports from Eurogamer, the studio’s quality assurance (QA) team has been particularly hard hit, with 18 out of 33 members being let go.

This reduction in staff is linked to the poor sales of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which reportedly cost Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD — a parent company of Rocksteady — a staggering $200 million in lost revenue.

Anonymous sources within Rocksteady disclosed the layoffs primarily affected both junior and veteran team members, including some who had been with the studio for more than five years.

The management at Rocksteady has allegedly admitted that the layoffs will inevitably impact the quality of future projects, as the remaining QA staff are expected to struggle with maintaining the same level of standard previously upheld by the team when it was double in size.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Criticized For Poor Performance And Quality Issues

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was launched in January 2024 as a live-service game, featuring popular characters such as Harley Quinn and Deadshot. However, the game quickly ran into problems. Early access players, who paid extra to play the game ahead of its official release, were kicked out within an hour due to a bug, causing widespread frustration.

This issue was just the beginning of the game's troubles.

Despite its engaging storyline, Suicide Squad was widely criticized for its repetitive gameplay and lackluster experience.

The poor reception and disappointing sales led Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to label the game a significant disappointment. As of now, Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to comment on the layoffs or provide any official statement regarding the future of Rocksteady Studios.

