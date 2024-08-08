Warner Bros. Shifts Focus After Suicide Squad Flop, Bets Big On Free-To-Play Success

During Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD second-quarter 2024 earnings call, CEO David Zaslav and President of Global Streaming and Games JB Perrette addressed concerns surrounding the role of video games within the company's broader entertainment portfolio, following a steep 41% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue.

The Highs And Lows Of WB's Gaming Ventures

The downturn was largely attributed to the underwhelming reception of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a title that starkly contrasted with the massive success of Hogwarts Legacy in the previous year, IGN reported.

Hogwarts Legacy, which sold an impressive 22 million copies in 2023 and has since climbed to 24 million, set a high bar for the company's gaming division.

In contrast, Suicide Squad not only failed to meet expectations but also contributed to a $200 million impairment charge last quarter, as the company reassessed the value of its assets.

Despite this setback, Perrette stressed: “We look at the evolution of the storytelling in interactive entertainment as a space and say it’s one of the unique areas in media that is growing.”

Strategic Shift Toward Free-To-Play Models

A key part of WB's strategy moving forward is an increased focus on the free-to-play gaming space, which Perrette highlighted as a major growth area, according to IGN.

“The Player First deal was really about strengthening our capabilities in that space,” Perrette explained. He added that free-to-play games could help balance the inherent cyclicality of console-based releases, which often come with long development cycles and inconsistent revenue streams.

The emphasis on free-to-play models represents a broader recognition of the changing dynamics in the gaming industry. As launching new franchises becomes increasingly challenging due to factors like IDFA deprecation and more stringent marketing conditions, established franchises like those owned by WB are becoming even more valuable.

Perrette acknowledged this: “We know that our franchises… are in high demand and can help in launching games. You still need a great game, and the reality is, we’ve had the unfortunate- in a short period of 12 months, we went from having the record year in 2023 with Hogwarts Legacy to unfortunately having the opposite side of that spectrum with Suicide Squad.”

Leveraging Iconic Intellectual Property

Warner Bros. Discovery is also exploring ways to further leverage its extensive library of iconic intellectual property (IP) in the gaming sector. Zaslav pointed to the success of Hogwarts Legacy as a blueprint for future endeavors, where players are not just passive consumers of a story but active participants in the world of the game.

“One of the strategic advantages of owning all our IP is… the ability to go in that world and have that experience of spending time with all the characters is something that we still own,” he stated.

This approach could see more of WB's beloved franchises — ranging from Batman to Harry Potter — being adapted into immersive gaming experiences that allow fans to engage with these worlds in new and exciting ways.

Furthermore, Zaslav hinted at potential partnerships with other game developers eager to tap into WB's treasure trove of IP, which could help the company scale its presence in the gaming market.

Financial Performance And Future Outlook

Warner Bros. Discovery reported a challenging quarter overall, with a net loss of $10 billion, largely due to $9.1 billion in impairment charges. These charges were primarily attributed to the declining value of its traditional TV networks and uncertainties related to future sports rights, including its ongoing battle over NBA media rights.

On a positive note, the company's subscription services saw a significant increase, with 3.6 million new subscribers, bringing the total to 103.3 million.

