Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Fails To Meet Warner Bros.' 'Expectations'

Loading... Loading...

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD expressed disappointment in the performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

According to IGN, the company stated that the game had "fallen short of [their] expectations" since its release on Feb. 2, with a price tag of $70, especially compared to bestseller Hogwarts Legacy.

See Also: Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Tumbles On Q4 Earnings - Here's Why

However, Warner Bros. did not disclose specific figures.

During a financial call, Gunnar Wiedenfels, the chief financial officer, said, "This year, Suicide Squad, one of our key video game releases in 2024, has fallen short of our expectations since its release earlier in the quarter, setting our games business up for a tough year-over-year comp in Q1."

The game's struggles were evident in its player count on Steam, with a significant decline in concurrent players since launch.

Despite the setbacks, there are hints of ongoing support for the game, including plans for Joker as a playable character and speculation about the return of other DC characters like Batman, Flash, and Green Lantern based on data mining discoveries.

Other characters such as Mrs. Freeze, Lawless, and Deathstroke are also suspected to be added to the game in the future.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that the game was slated for release on May 2023 but ended up being launched in February of this year.

Read Next: Rocksteady Lifts NDA On 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' Alpha: 'Please Feel Free To Talk And Write'

Image courtesy: Warner Bros. via Steam.