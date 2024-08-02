Bestselling Games Of June 2024: Can You Guess Why Elden Ring Is #1?

Elden Ring reclaimed its position atop the best-seller charts in June 2024, largely driven by the success of its highly anticipated expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.

Shadow of the Erdtree Fuels Elden Ring's Resurgence

The release of Shadow of the Erdtree has injected new life into Elden Ring, which had been a dominant force in the gaming world since its original launch.

This expansion reignited interest in the game and set a new benchmark for expansion success. "Shadow of the Erdtree has been a game-changer, propelling Elden Ring back into the spotlight with unprecedented sales figures," noted Circana’s Mat Piscatella.

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece Shines On Steam

June 2024 also witnessed a remarkable resurgence for the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, which saw a dramatic leap in its sales rankings following its debut on Steam.

Previously available only on Nintendo ADR‘s NTDOY Nintendo Switch via Cloud, the collection's arrival on Steam propelled it from a modest No. 399 to an impressive No. 3.

This compilation includes the titles Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC.

June 2024's Bestselling Games

Elden Ring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft MLB: The Show 24 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD EA Sports FC 24 Sea of Thieves

Hardware Trends

On the hardware front, Sony Group Corp.’s SONY PlayStation 5 emerged as the top performer in both unit and dollar sales, with the Nintendo Switch coming in second. Notably, Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Xbox surpassed the Switch in dollar sales, though overall hardware sales experienced a 37% decline compared to the previous year.

June 2024 U.S. Video Game Market Highlights from Circana – Projected U.S. spending on video game hardware, content and accessories totaled $4.6B in June 2024, falling 5% when compared to a year ago. First half spending grew 1% compared to the first half of 2023, reaching $27.3B. pic.twitter.com/BPqMhn1IqH — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) August 2, 2024

