Diablo 4 Season 4 Delayed to Incorporate Player Feedback: Here's What To Expect

Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Blizzard Entertainment has announced a delay in the release of Diablo 4 Season 4, pushing it back to May 14, 2024, from the previously scheduled April 16 date.

The delay was revealed during the Campfire Chat series, citing the need for more time to incorporate feedback from the upcoming Public Test Realm (PTR), which will run from April 2 to April 9.

Diablo Community Lead Adam Fletcher explained the decision was "to make sure that all of these new system changes are right and work for the community based off of everyone’s feedback."

The delay means Season 3, dubbed Season of the Construct, will be extended by an additional month. In-game, players will soon notice the updated schedule reflected.

Additionally, PTR will be exclusive to PC Battle.Net users this time to increase agility, though Blizzard is exploring other avenues for future PTR accessibility.

Season 3 brought significant changes, including class adjustments and new items to enhance various builds. Season 4 promises to be substantial, with Blizzard teasing an itemization rework that could significantly impact gameplay.

In related news, Diablo 4 will join Xbox Game Pass on March 28, allowing subscribers to enjoy Season 3 before Season 4's launch.

