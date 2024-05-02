Nintendo's Switch 2 Rumored To Enhance Battery Life With Adjustable Clock Speeds

Loading... Loading...

Rumors suggest that Nintendo ADR‘s NTDOY upcoming console, tentatively named Switch 2 by fans, aims to address one of the original Switch’s criticisms: battery life.

According to discussions on the Broken Silicon podcast, as reported by IGN, the Switch 2 may adopt a strategy where it operates at higher clock speeds when docked for better performance, but at lower speeds when undocked to conserve battery life.

This approach aims to provide users with extended playtime on the go, a feature particularly sought after by Nintendo fans.

Speculations further indicate that Nintendo is also focusing on preventing overheating, possibly by incorporating a low RPM fan. This strategy is likely influenced by the Switch’s popularity among younger audiences, who may leave the console lying around, potentially causing overheating issues.

In terms of gaming experience, docked mode is expected to offer enhanced graphics and performance, while undocked mode may sacrifice some visual fidelity but ensure longer play sessions.

Regarding game expectations, fans eagerly anticipate titles like Metroid Prime 4, Pokémon Legends: ZA, Mario Kart 9, a new mainline Super Mario game, a new Super Smash Bros., a new Mario Party, a new Donkey Kong game, and a new Legend of Zelda game on the Switch 2.

Additional rumored features include magnetic Joy-Cons and backward compatibility with older controllers, as well as support for both physical and digital games.

