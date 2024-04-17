Apple Greenlights Delta Emulator: Dive Into Retro Gaming On Your iPhone Today

Loading... Loading...

The Delta emulator has made its debut on the Apple App Store, offering iPhone users a gateway to nostalgic gaming experiences.

Developed by Riley Testut, this app brings console emulation to iPhones, spanning from classics like the original Nintendo Entertainment System to the beloved Nintendo 64 and even Sega Genesis titles, The Verge reported.

It’s a significant move, as it’s the first officially sanctioned emulator for iPhones, breaking ground since Apple Inc AAPL started allowing them.

Apple’s recent policy shift is worth noting here. The tech giant has relaxed its App Store regulations, now permitting game emulators globally.

These emulators can offer downloadable games, provided they comply with legal standards, particularly cracking down on pirated content. This move is expected to draw retro console emulators from Android to iPhones, potentially easing the reliance on third-party app stores, especially in the EU.

Delta offers more than just a trip down memory lane.

It’s equipped to handle modern gaming conveniences, supporting Bluetooth controllers like Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Xbox and Sony Group Corp.’s SONY PS5 controllers.

Users can tailor their gaming experience, setting custom layouts and adding extra buttons for functions like quick save states or skipping through cutscenes.

Furthermore, Delta doesn’t skimp on the details. It automatically fetches game box art and even allows users to personalize it using custom images. Multiplayer capabilities and AirPlay streaming add to the versatility of the app, making it a comprehensive emulation solution for iPhone users.

