Roblox Studio Boss Addresses Children Making Money On The Platform: 'They Didn't Feel Exploited'

Massive online game Roblox, boasting more than 200 million monthly players, emerged as a significant force in gaming, defying industry norms with its remarkable growth.

It did not happen without its controversies, notably regarding the treatment of young developers. Critics have accused Roblox Corp. RBLX of exploiting these developers, some of whom are under 18 years of age, by paying them a fraction of their in-game earnings in Robux, which are then sold at a higher price by Roblox.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Roblox Studio head Stefano Corazza responded to allegations of exploiting young developers and players by presenting it as a global opportunity for employment and income generation.

“Like, you can say, ‘Okay, we are exploiting, you know, child labour,’ right? Or, you can say: we are offering people anywhere in the world the capability to get a job, and even like an income,” Corazza said. “So, I can be like 15 years old, in Indonesia, living in a slum, and then now, with just a laptop, I can create something, make money and then sustain my life.”

Corazza then highlighted that based on his understanding these young individuals “didn’t feel like they were exploited.”

Youth Payouts On Roblox: Disparities, Challenges

While it's true some developers on Roblox have made significant sums, potentially enough to retire on, the vast majority of devs aren't making anywhere near that much money.

According to Kotaku, Roblox paid out less than 30% of what a game earns to its creators. If a person wants to cash out, they have to wait until the game earned a minimum of 100,000 Robux, equivalent to $1,000. However, after fees and Roblox's cut, the person would end up with $350. This led to some younger devs never cashing out, feeling like they lose too much, and instead spend it on Roblox items.

It’s worth noting that a public relations representative intervened during the interview with Eurogamer to highlight the majority of earners on Roblox are over the age of 18. This interruption suggested a recognition that boasting about children’s earnings on the platform may not be the most effective way to refute accusations of exploiting child labor.

Photo: Alex Photo Stock on Shutterstock.