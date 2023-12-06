Baldur's Gate 3 Statistics: You Won't Believe How Many Players Chose Romance With The Bear

Loading... Loading...

In the realm of Baldur’s Gate 3, the successful role-playing video game, a recent analysis of player choices has unveiled intriguing statistics regarding unique romantic encounters and gameplay preferences.

Larian Studios, the game’s developer, shared updated in-game data revealing an unconventional romantic option involving Halsin, a druid capable of transforming into a bear.

However, the majority of players, approximately 66 percent, opted for Halsin's regular elf form rather than his bear manifestation during intimate moments.

This statistical revelation sheds light on player preferences within romantic storylines, showcasing a prevalent inclination toward conventional interactions rather than the more peculiar and unorthodox possibilities offered within the game.

Furthermore, the analysis delved into broader gameplay trends, highlighting the popularity of character classes and origin stories among players.

Notably, it was observed that Paladin remains the most favored class, while characters like Gale and Shadowheart continue to capture players’ attention as preferred companions and romantic interests.

Additionally, the examination extended to the newly introduced Honour Mode, a challenging gameplay feature with permadeath mechanics. Around 158,800 players dared to engage in this mode, with 464 individuals successfully completing the game under its stringent conditions.

