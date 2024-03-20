EA Reacts To Apex Legends Hacks: Security Updates Launched After Pro Player Breach

Loading... Loading...

Electronic Arts EA has responded to security concerns surrounding Apex Legends by implementing the first in a series of security updates.

This action follows a disturbing incident during the Apex Legends Global Series where professional players were hacked mid-match, prompting the tournament to be halted, IGN reported.

Noyan "Genburten" Ozkose and Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen were among those affected, with Ozkose experiencing wall-hacking abilities and Dosen encountering an aimbot, as evidenced by chat messages indicating hacking involvement.

Respawn Entertainment, the developer of Apex Legends, has acknowledged the security breach, stating that a few professional player accounts were compromised during the event.

They emphasized prioritizing game and player security, leading to the implementation of initial updates to safeguard the player community.

Despite Respawn's assurance, concerns persist regarding Apex Legends' security, especially on PC platforms. Some players are hesitant to continue playing until more comprehensive details and assurances are provided by the developer.

Epic Games' Easy Anti-Cheat, utilized by Apex Legends, has denied any involvement in the hacks, stating that investigations have found no Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerabilities within their software.

Image credits: Sergei Elagin on Shutterstock.