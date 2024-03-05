Xbox Game Pass March Lineup: Dive Into MLB The Show 24, Warhammer 40K And More

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp MSFT has just unveiled the exciting lineup for the first wave of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass in March 2024.

From epic adventures in the Warhammer 40K universe to nostalgic trips to Bikini Bottom, this month's additions promise a diverse range of experiences for players across Cloud, Console, and PC platforms.

Let's dive into the highlights of what gamers can expect from this month's Game Pass offerings.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 5

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 5 PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 7 SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 12

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 12 Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 13

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 13 No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 14

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - March 14 Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - March 19

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - March 19 MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) - March 19

Leaving Game Pass on March 15:

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Shredders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Image credits: Shutterstock.