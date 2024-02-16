Mark Your Calendars For Microsoft's Xbox Showcase: 'Some Exciting Stuff Coming Out,' Exec Says

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has announced plans for an Xbox Showcase event in June 2024.

"Xbox is keeping our promise to bring more games to more players around the world," the gaming brand posted on X during the anticipated Xbox Business Update on Feb. 15.

The post continued: "With an incredible year of major releases like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Towerborne and more — 2024 is going to be great for Xbox players around the world and we can’t wait to see you in June for the #XboxShowcase!"

The June showcase is anticipated to be a major event, potentially combining hardware reveals with exciting game announcements.

Speculation surrounds the event, with predictions of more reveals for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Avowed, and expectations of new Xbox hardware releases for the holiday season, potentially including console refreshes and a possible entry into the handheld console market.

Leaked documents from last year suggested plans for digital-only hardware updates for Xbox Series X and S, as well as a handheld console.

In yesterday's business update, Xbox's president Sarah Bond said: "There's some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we're going to share this holiday."

Additionally, Microsoft teased new controller options, possibly including the Sebile controller with gyro support, initially slated for a May 2024 release for $70. While these plans could be outdated, the upcoming June showcase seems like an opportune moment for a reveal.

The highlight of the event could be the unveiling of a next-generation Xbox, promising significant advancements in hardware technology.

In terms of games, Microsoft's extensive lineup includes titles from recently acquired Activision Blizzard, such as Playground’s Fable reboot, Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, as well as anticipated releases from Bethesda like The Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout, and a new Doom installment.

