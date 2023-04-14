'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice' League Launch Delayed Until February 2024

"Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League" has been delayed until next year, much to the disappointment of fans eagerly awaiting its release. Earlier rumors had already hinted at the possibility of a delay and it has now been confirmed the game will not make its original May 26 release date.

The game, which is a superhero co-op shooter, will now hit the markets on Feb. 2, 2024. The announcement was made by the game's developer, Warner Bros. Games' WBD Rocksteady, which took to Twitter to convey the news.

"We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players. Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year," Rocksteady wrote.

As of now, there is no clear information about the reasons for the delay of the title. Sources close to the development team had previously informed Bloomberg the delay was primarily aimed at enhancing the overall experience of the game. It was also reported the development team was not planning any major redesign of the existing structure.

Image credits: Maurice Yom on Shutterstock and Wikipedia.