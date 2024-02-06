PlayStation 5 Beta Updates Reveal: What's Next For Your Console?

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp. SONY announced several new features and quality-of-life improvements for the PlayStation 5, currently available in beta form and set to be released to all users soon.

The beta is limited to invited participants in select countries, who will receive email invitations, PlayStation revealed in a blog post.

Updates include enhancements to the DualSense controller's speaker audio, allowing for clearer in-game sounds and voice chat audio, thanks to increased volume and improvements to the built-in microphone. A new AI machine learning model suppresses background noise from button presses and game audio, resulting in a better voice chat experience.

Additionally, share-screen interactions have been improved, enabling viewers in full-screen mode to use pointers and emoji reactions to interact with the host's gameplay. This allows viewers to highlight objects or areas on the shared screen more accurately.

Another notable feature is the ability to adjust the brightness of the PS5's power indicator, providing users with more control over their console's visual settings. This can be done through the Settings menu by navigating to System, Beep and Light, and then Brightness.

Sony cautioned that not all the new features may make it to the final version, stating: "Some features available during the beta phase may not make it into the final version or may see significant changes."

Photo: Natanael Ginting on Shutterstock.