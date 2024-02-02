New, 'High-Level' Sony PlayStation Handheld In The Works With AMD APU Tech: Report

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp. SONY is rumored to be reentering the handheld gaming market with a new PlayStation handheld console.

According to hardware leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead (via Insider Gaming), the non-streaming console is in the early stages of development and is expected to feature a custom AMD Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) currently in the high-level design phase.

Benzinga reached out to Sony for comments on the rumors but, as of the time of writing, has not received a response.

The device, reportedly at least two years away from potential launch and not officially greenlit yet, is anticipated to offer native support for playing games.

MLID suggests that discussions with developers hint at the new handheld maintaining native backward compatibility with PlayStation 4 games, and it might receive a "pro-like patch" for PlayStation 5 titles.

However, the report emphasizes that the project is still in its early development, subject to changes, and provides no clear timeline for a potential release or announcement.

While MLID confirms the handheld's development and AMD's involvement in providing the APU, the exact specifications of the device remain speculative.

Image credits: Sundry Photography on Shutterstock.