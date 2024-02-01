Kojima Productions Announces 'Physint': A Cutting-Edge Action Espionage Game, A Strategic Move For PlayStation 6?

Loading... Loading...

Hideo Kojima, the acclaimed creator of Metal Gear Solid, recently revealed a new project during Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation State of Play 2024 event.

The working title for this action espionage game is 'Physint,' and Kojima described it as a unique blend of movie and game: "Of course, it is an interactive game, but it is also a movie at the same time." Moreover, the video game designer expressed confidence in this endeavor, declaring it "will be the culmination of my work," IGN reported.

Kojima Productions is set to begin production "in earnest" after the completion of Death Stranding 2, in collaboration with Sony.

Kojima shared further details on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that 'Physint' would be the studio's third original IP, promising a revolutionary "Action Espionage" experience using cutting-edge technology and global talent from both film and video game industries.

The Kojima Productions X account emphasized 'Physint' will boast "near life-like graphics" and with the support of SIE, offer an experience that blurs the lines between film and games.

Kojima's innovative approach is evident in his vision for the project, where elements such as look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion and sound are elevated to what he calls the next level of "Digital Entertainment."

Amidst the excitement, speculation has arisen regarding 'Physint's' potential release on the PlayStation 6. With production scheduled to commence after Death Stranding 2, enthusiasts are contemplating the intriguing possibility of 'Physint' being strategically positioned as a flagship title for the anticipated next-generation console.

The language used by Kojima Productions, emphasizing "cutting-edge technology" and collaboration with SIE, further fuels this speculation, hinting at a project that could showcase the capabilities of the rumored PS6.

It's worth noting PlayStation 4 was released in November 2013, followed by the PlayStation 5 seven years later, in November 2020. If this established pattern continues, one might anticipate the release of the PlayStation 6 in November 2027.

