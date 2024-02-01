PlayStation Plus Members Score Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Free Trial And 3 More Games

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp. SONY is providing PlayStation Plus Premium members on PS5 a complimentary trial of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games.

Available to subscribers of the $159.99/year tier, the game can be downloaded at no additional cost starting Feb. 6, PlayStation revealed in a blog post.

See Also: Spider-Man 2 PS5 Exclusive Sells 5M Copies In 11 Days, Outpacing This Epic Video Game

Players are granted a two-hour trial period before deciding whether to make a full purchase. This approach, consistent with other PlayStation Plus Premium game trials like Baldur's Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, allows the seamless transfer of saved data and trophies if users opt to buy the game later.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 continues the narrative of Peter Parker and Miles Morales confronting a rogues' gallery of Marvel villains, led by the formidable Venom.

For those acquiring the game now, various post-launch patches have been implemented by Insomniac to address bugs, enhance stability, and refine overall polish.

In addition to Spider-Man 2, PlayStation Plus users on Feb. 6 can access other games:

Foamstars (Team-based hero shooter from Square Enix, available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) Rollerdome (Third-person shooting/roller skating game by Roll7, available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) Steelrising (Soulslike game by French studio Spiders, available on PlayStation 5)

Read Next: Sony's PlayStation's Gaming Future Is Expanding To PC, Mobile, Cloud, CEO Says

Image credits: Miguel Lagoa on Shutterstock.