Sony's PlayStation's Gaming Future Is Expanding To PC, Mobile, Cloud, CEO Says

Sony Group Corp.'s SONY CEO Kenichiro Yoshida shared insights on the future of PlayStation in the long and the short term.

"It will be ubiquitous," Yoshida said in an interview with Norges Bank Investment Management (via Insider Gaming). "Wherever there is computing, users will be able to play their favorite games seamlessly."

Despite this, he reaffirmed PlayStation's centrality, explaining: "Why PlayStation will remain our core product [is] we will expand our gaming experiences to PC, mobile, and cloud."

When discussing the rising trend of subscription services in gaming, Yoshida acknowledged their value but expressed skepticism about their universal appeal.

"People usually play one game at a time," he remarked, suggesting that an all-you-can-eat model for numerous games might be less valuable compared to video streaming services.

He revealed Sony's approach to be a balanced or hybrid service on PlayStation Network, integrating both subscription and pay-per-content options.

Addressing Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Yoshida didn't divulge specifics but emphasized Sony's commitment to providing PlayStation members the ability to play the best games with optimal choices.

"Healthy competition is necessary for the game industry to grow and at Sony we believe it is important to provide gamers with different options to play," he said. "So we’ll continue our efforts to achieve this."

Photo: Rokas Tenys on Shutterstock